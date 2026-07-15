South Carolina football target earns Polynesian Bowl All-American invite

A South Carolina football quarterback target has picked up an All-American honor. Class of 2028 Virginia Beach (VA) Landstown High School standout Anthony Turner earned an invite to the 2027 Polynesian Bowl.

The Polynesian Bowl is an annual event that brings around 100 of the top juniors and seniors together, placing an emphasis on players with international and, especially, Polynesian heritage.

Turner, whose father is from New Zealand with Māori bloodlines, is one of eight quarterbacks invited to the 2027 Polynesian Bowl. He is one of just three from the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Turner will play in the Polynesian Bowl on January 15, 2027.

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Turner earned an offer from South Carolina this May, as he worked out at the Gamecocks’ College Day Showcase alongside a visit to take in USC’s spring practice.

The dual-threat quarterback is thin (6-5 and 195 pounds) but has a projectable frame. He is an accurate passer who is capable of making excellent touch passes between levels of the defense. Turner has a solid arm and can throw lofted deep passes well, but as he adds strength to match his frame, he will gain more zip on his passes, too.

Turner recently told 247Sports’ Tom Loy that South Carolina and Virginia Tech were leading his recruitment. Both the Gamecocks and Hokies offered in May and have made strong impressions. He has visited both schools since the offer, including a standout camp performance in Columbia in June.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Turner is the No. 299 overall player in the 2028 cycle. He is also the class’ No. 23 quarterback nationally. Turner ranks as the No. 4 player, regardless of position, in Virginia.