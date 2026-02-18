Four-star offensive lineman announces South Carolina offer

South Carolina has 13 scholarship offensive linemen on the 2026 roster who are in their third year of eligibility or later. Because of that, the Gamecocks’ high school recruiting efforts up front will be important to the team’s future.

On Wednesday, Memphis (TN) Southwind standout Antonio Keefer announced himself as the latest blocker to pick up an offer from South Carolina. A four-star prospect, Keefer has picked up 10 power conference offers since the start of his junior season. USC is one of nine SEC schools to throw their hat in the ring.

Despite being from Tennessee, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels have been Keefer’s most frequent hosts for unofficial visits. He has also been to Ohio State.

Listed at 6-3.5 and 295 pounds, Keefer plays tackle for his Southwind squad. However, the recruiting industry is split on his future as an interior blocker or as a tackle. Rivals ranks Keefer as an interior offensive lineman.

On film, Keefer demonstrates some intriguing physical ability. He fires off the ball well, and when asked to pull, he moves fluidly. When operating in space, he keeps his head on a swivel, always looking for a victim. As he continues to develop, Keefer’s technique could improve and allow him to become an impact blocker at the college level, too.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Keefer is the No. 298 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the cycle. Regardless of position, he ranks as the No. 11 player in a strong class in the state of Tennessee. The Rivals300 lists Keefer significantly higher, as the No. 206 player and No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the country.