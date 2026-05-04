South Carolina football target wins MVP at Under Armour Charlotte event

This weekend, South Carolina football hosted a big-time official visit weekend in Columbia. However, the 11 players who made their way to USC weren’t the only Gamecock targets to make news.

On Sunday, South Carolina target and Saint Pauls (NC) standout Antwan McKoy earned DL MVP at the Under Armour NXT event in Charlotte, North Carolina. The big defensive tackle had a strong showing, whipping offensive linemen with both speed and power.

South Carolina was McKoy’s first SEC offer, and Shane Beamer’s team remains firmly in the running.

About two weeks ago, McKoy made it clear that the Gamecocks were at the forefront of his decision-making process. “South Carolina is in my top two,” he told Rivals. “They are fighting with Georgia for that No. 1 spot.”

McKoy has visited Carolina on multiple occasions and will return for a June 12 official visit.

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Listed at 6-3 and 290 pounds, McKoy is a big, athletic defensive tackle prospect. He moves well, has a massive wingspan, and plays with strength and coordination.

McKoy also plays basketball for Saint Pauls, and his hardwood-trained, comfortable movement ability and soft feet show through on the gridiron.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—McKoy is the No. 687 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 65 defensive line prospect nationally. McKoy ranks as the No. 25 recruit, regardless of position, in the state of North Carolina.

South Carolina has recruited defensive tackles from North Carolina well in recent classes. In the 2026 cycle, the Gamecocks signed a pair of four-star players in Aiden Harris and Noah Clark. Now, 2027 four-star tackle John Archer is already committed to the program, with several other targets still on the board.