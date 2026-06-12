South Carolina offers Charlotte lineman after USC prospect camp

South Carolina hosted the sixth Shane Beamer Football Camp of the summer on Friday. Before the day was even completed, an offensive lineman who made the drive down I-77 had announced himself as a recipient of a Gamecock offer.

Class of 2028 Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek standout Austin Ballou revealed his offer on social media on Friday afternoon.

The big fella’s recruitment has heated up in recent months. Ballou has boasted more than 25 total offers. The Gamecock offer is his 18th from power conference programs. 14 of them have come since the end of his sophomore season. Ballou has visited South Carolina previously. He has also made trips to other major programs, such as Georgia, Clemson, NC State, and North Carolina.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Measuring in at 6-7 and 320 pounds, Ballou is a mountain of a young man. He looks the part of an SEC offensive lineman and adds a wingspan over seven feet. If he continues to work on his body in the weight room, he can become a strong run blocker with that size. Ballou is tough to move when he anchors in pass protection, and with more technical development, he could become a big-time pass blocker.

Ballou was already an all-conference player as a sophomore last fall. With two more years of high school still remaining, he has time to develop into an impressive prospect.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Ballou is the No. 500 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 43 offensive tackle prospect nationally in the ’28 cycle. Ballou ranks as the No. 14 player, regardless of position, in the state of North Carolina.