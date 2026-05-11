Looking back at every player signed by Shane Beamer at South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is entering his sixth season as the Gamecocks’ head coach. Following his hire in December 2020, Beamer had a quick turnaround before the early signing period for the 2021 class.

Last weekend, USC began its official visit schedule for the class of 2027. The team has landed seven public commitments and multiple others behind the scenes. With that group, Beamer is working through his seventh recruiting class in Columbia.

Let’s take a look at South Carolina’s 2021-26 recruiting classes and see what has become of each Gamecock signee.

*This story will only consider scholarship players. All recruiting rankings will reflect the On3 Industry Ranking.*

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Class of 2021

South Carolina’s 2021 class was limited by time and decommitments following the firing of Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks signed 10 players from high school, one from the junior college ranks, and 12 from the transfer portal. Compared to other high school classes, the group ranked No. 74 in the country overall.

Of the 11 high school and junior college signees, just four finished their time with the Gamecocks. Defensive tackle Nick Barrett was the only player still with the team as a redshirt senior, and he was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fellow defensive lineman TJ Sanders earned selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, linebacker Bam Martin-Scott signed an UDFA deal with the Carolina Panthers, and running back Juju McDowell exhausted his eligibility in 2024. La’Dareyen Craig, Colten Gauthier, O’Mega Blake, Kolbe Fields, Sam Reynolds, JonDarius Morgan, and Jordan Davis all transferred away from the Gamecocks.

Seven of the 12 transfer signees that year stuck it out with South Carolina. Defensive back Marcellas Dial was drafted in 2024, while EDGE Jordan Strachan, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, defensive back Carlins Platel, and linebacker Debo Williams all got NFL chances after the draft. Versatile secondary player David Spaulding and coach-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland finished out their eligibility in garnet and black. Noland later returned to coaching with the program. Defensive back Karon Prunty transferred before ever taking a snap with the Gamecocks but wound up drafted in 2026. Isaiah Norris, Jahkeem Green, Tyrese Ross, and EJ Jenkins all left the program, too. Jenkins is entering his fourth year in the NFL.

Class of 2022

With a full year on the job, Beamer helped South Carolina to a 27th-ranked recruiting class. The Gamecocks signed 22 players from high school and eight scholarship transfers.

Of those 22 high school recruits, four finished with the Gamecocks, as EDGE Bryan Thomas and safeties Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, and Peyton Williams stayed in Columbia. Emmanwori was a second-round pick in 2025, Thomas and Smith were undrafted free agents this spring, and Williams is a redshirt senior and the only class of 2022 player still with the program.

The other 18 all transferred. That list included Stone Blanton, Cason Henry, Ryan Brubaker, Keenan Nelson, Tanner Bailey, Emory Floyd, Donovan Westmoreland, Landon Samson, Braden Davis, Kajuan Banks, Felix Hixon, Grayson Mains, Jamaal Whyce, Kylic Horton, Anthony Rose, Demetrius Watson, Zavier Short, and D’Andre Martin. Rose earned dismissal from the program.

A smaller group of transfers saw quarterback Spencer Rattler eventually drafted, tight end Nate Adkins sign as a free agent, and running back Christian Beal-Smith land a training camp contract. Walk-on transfer running back Dante Miller got an undrafted free agent deal, too. Devonni Reed graduated as a Gamecock, and Lovasea Carroll retired with a medical hardship. Both Austin Stogner (Oklahoma) and Corey Rucker (Arkansas State) transferred back from where they came. Juice Wells and Terrell Dawkins transferred after two years at USC.

Class of 2023

The 2023 cycle yielded one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in recent South Carolina history. With 23 high school signees and one junior college transfer, the group ranked No. 16 in the country. 10 transfer portal players also joined the Gamecocks that offseason.

Defensive back Jalon Kilgore was an NFL Draft selection this spring. 5-star athlete-turned-receiver Nyck Harbor, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, offensive lineman Markee Anderson, former walk-on tight end Maurice Brown, and defensive backs Vicari Swain, Judge Collier, and Zahbari Sandy remain with the program. Desmond Umeozulu, Pup Howard, Djay Braswell, Kamron Sandlin, Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, Tyshawn Russell, CJ Adams, Elijah Caldwell, Tree Babalade, Trovon Baugh, and Jatavius Shivers all transferred. Junior college defensive lineman Elijah Davis also left. Xzavier McLeod, Kelton Henderson, Cameron Upshaw, and Monteque Rhames were dismissed from the team.

Among transfer portal players, Jaron Willis, Nick Elksnis, Mario Anderson, Drew Tuazama, and Sidney Fugar all transferred again. JT Geer and Eddie Lewis graduated. Tight ends Josh Simon and Trey Knox earned free agent NFL opportunities. Offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo was a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Class of 2024

South Carolina’s high school class of 2024 was still a top 20 group (19th) despite being smaller. With 15 high school signees, one junior college pledge, and 21 transfer additions, the Gamecocks were loaded with new faces.

5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart and 5-star offensive lineman Josiah Thompson headlined the class and are still Gamecocks. Joining them as third-year Gamecocks are running back Matthew Fuller, offensive linemen Blake Franks and Jake Recker, linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, defensive backs Kelvin Hunter, David Bucey, and Jalewis Solomon, and punter/kicker/holder Mason Love. Michael Smith, Wendell Gregory, Kam Pringle, Dante Reno, and Debron Gatling transferred. Junior college signee Jerome Simmons never made it to school.

A large transfer class included linebacker Demetrius Knight and EDGE Kyle Kennard, both of whom earned NFL Draft selection. EDGE Gilber Edmond (a former Gamecock who left but came back), running back Rocket Sanders, wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, defensive tackles Monkell Goodwine and DeAndre Jules, offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins, and wide receiver Gage Larvadain have all had NFL chances, too.

Tight end Brady Hunt, running back Jawarn Howell, and defensive back Gerald Kilgore are still Gamecocks. Robby Ashford, Vandrevius Jacobs, and Aaryn Parks again found new homes as repeat transfers. Quarterback Davis Beville, running back Oscar Adaway, wide receiver Jared Brown, and offensive lineman Kamaar Bell graduated from South Carolina. Wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce never played for Carolina before transferring back to Louisville, and linebacker Bangally Kamara quit mid-year to re-enter the portal.

Class of 2025

Last offseason, Beamer and the Gamecocks signed 25 high school prospects, one from junior college, and 17 transfers for the nation’s No. 18-ranked class.

A loaded receivers class returns Malik Clark, Jordon Gidron, Lex Cyrus, Donovan Murph, and Jayden Sellers. Four-star offensive linemen Adedamola Ajidahun and Shed Sarratt are back for year two, as are defensive tackles Christian Ingram and Caleb Williams, linebackers Donovan Darden, AJ Holloway, and Josh Smith, EDGE players Jaquavious Dodd, Anthony Addison, and Kobby Sakyi-Prah, defensive backs Kendall Daniels, Damarcus Leach, Chris Hatfield, and Jaquel Holman, tight end Mike Tyler, quarterback Cutter Woods, kicker/punter Max Kelley, and long snapper Kyler Farrow.

Former junior college signee Zavion Hardy, four-star receiver Brian Rowe, and three-star linebacker Taeshawn Alston have transferred.

Multiple transfers return, including defensive tackles Gabe Brownlow-Dindy and Troy Pikes, linebackers Shawn Murphy and Justin Okoronkwo, offensive lineman Nolan Hay, running back Isaiah Augustave, and EDGE George Wilson return for a second year with the Gamecocks. The Green Bay Packers drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round this spring, and running back Rahsul Faison has earned an NFL opportunity. Tight end Jordan Dingle and EDGE Demon Clowney graduated. Air Noland, Jaylen Brown, Myles Norwood, Boaz Stanley, Nick Sharpe, and RJ Newsom all hit the transfer portal again. Davonte Miles was kicked off the team following an offseason arrest.

Class of 2026

Another 18th-ranked recruiting class included 17 players from high school, one from junior college, and one from the international ranks. The Gamecocks also landed 26 transfer portal players and could be in the market for one or two additional transfers.

With a few names still needing to graduate from high school, South Carolina is expected to have all 18 freshmen in time for summer work. All transfers but one have enrolled at USC already, and the junior college addition will be in town soon.

EDGE Julian Walker, offensive lineman Darius Gray, and long snapper Matthew Oh all earned at least one five-star rating. The Gamecocks also signed four-star prospects like safety J’Zavien Currence, cornerback Kosci Barnes, defensive tackles Aiden Harris and Noah Clark, wide receiver Sequel Patterson, offensive lineman Zyon Guiles, and quarterback Landon Duckworth. Three-star high school prospects like linebackers Andrew Harris and Keenan Britt, defensive backs Triston Lewis and KJ Johnson, tight end Caden Ramsey, wide receiver Stone Furrey, and offensive lineman Anthony Baxter.

Three-star international offensive lineman Neff Giwa and three-star junior college lineman Ashton Mozone will enroll this summer.

Wide receivers Jayden Gibson, Nitro Tuggle, DJ Black, and Charly Mullaly all transferred in this offseason. The offensive line saw a complete overhaul with Jacarrius Peak, Carter Miller, Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku, Hank Purvis, Dayne Arnett, Seth Smith, Armando Nieves, and Ebubedike Nnabugwu signing. A running back trio of Christian Clark, Jabree Coleman, and Sam Williams-Dixon joined the program, too. Tight end Max Drag and quarterback Lucian Anderson III finished out a large group on offense. Defensive tackles Tomiwa Durojaiye, Kelby Collins, and Jordan Thomas, defensive back Quay’sheed Scott, and EDGEs Caleb Herring and Drew Collins rounded out the class on the other side of the ball. On special teams, Carolina brought in kickers Upton Bellenfant and Malik Orsan and long snapper Emmet Rhoades.