South Carolina offers big-time freshman quarterback, younger brother of current Gamecock

The South Carolina football coaching staff has had their eye on an in-state freshman quarterback. Class of 2029 Anderson (SC) Westside signal-caller Bear Woods has been to Columbia more than any other school. That makes sense when considering that he is the younger brother of current USC quarterback Cutter Woods.

On Saturday, the younger Woods brother announced that the Gamecocks had extended a scholarship offer. The move comes on the heels of another visit to Carolina and a conversation with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles.

The offer represents just the Gamecocks’ third quarterback offer in the ’29 cycle, joining Christian Cypher and Ty Snell. South Carolina is Woods’ second power conference offer, after Wake Forest.

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Woods measures in at 6-4 and 185 pounds. The left-handed quarterback has a strong arm and is a functional mover in the pocket. He can make virtually every throw at the high school level. He can also extend plays when needed, throw on the run, and scramble for first-down conversions.

Though his measurements are already pretty solid for a high school prospect, Woods’ freshman status means he will have plenty of time to fill out, add strength, and, possibly, grow even taller before making his college decision.

His sky-high potential has caught the eye of evaluators, as Rivals’ Charles Power included him as one of just seven quarterbacks on his watch list for the 2029 recruiting class. Woods also won the quarterback MVP award at a recent Rivals camp in Atlanta.

Because he is just a freshman, Woods does not have an official recruiting ranking from any of the three major services. However, there will be stars beside his name as soon as evaluators get to work on the 2029 class.