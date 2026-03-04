South Carolina offers athletic Tennessee tight end prospect

Class of 2028 Nashville (TN) Montgomery Bell Academy product Bennett Conyers announced his seventh power conference scholarship offer (and 10th overall Division-I offer) on Tuesday. According to a social media announcement from the talented sophomore, the offer came in from South Carolina. Gamecock tight ends coach and offensive run game coordinator Shawn Elliott extended the offer.

Illinois, Ole Miss, NC State, Purdue, SMU, and Boston College are the other power conference teams that have offered Conyers.

Listed at 6-3 and 215 pounds, Conyers plays all over the offense for Montgomery Bell. Most of his snaps come as an in-line tight end or as an offset wing. However, he also lines up wide at receiver and even begins some plays in the backfield. He has experience playing in a two-tight end system, too. Mississippi State signee Luke Hutchinson was part of the same offense last fall.

A three-sport athlete (he also plays basketball and baseball), Conyers moves comfortably no matter what he is asked to do. He covers a lot of ground in a hurry when he pulls across the formation as a blocker, he gets downfield quickly when asked to run deeper routes, and he is an intriguing player with the ball in his hands.

In the passing game, he runs good routes, has clocked a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, and can pick up real YAC. He is a willing blocker who uses his movement ability to get into proper position. As he continues to develop and get stronger, he could turn into a really good blocker at the next level.

Conyers plays for a strong program in Tennessee at Montgomery Bell. Last fall, the Big Red lost in the playoffs to eventual state runners-up Brentwood (who then lost to former Gamecock Erik Kimrey’s Baylor Red Raiders team).

The recruiting industry has not yet ranked Conyers.