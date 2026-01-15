Priority South Carolina football recruiting target sets official visit to Columbia

Though South Carolina (and the rest of the programs across college football) are still in the thick of transfer portal recruiting, high school recruiting efforts are ongoing, as well. On Thursday, priority class of 2027 offensive lineman Brady Hull set his official visit to Columbia. The Pulaski County (KY) Somerset standout will be on campus from June 19th to June 21st.

That is the same weekend that five-star blocker Maxwell Hiller has scheduled his own official visit to USC.

With double-digit scholarship offers available to him, a large group of programs are battling the Gamecocks for Hull’s commitment. Kentucky, NC State, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech are among the schools that have also been on his radar. Even with the national interest, Hull has made it known that South Carolina is one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

Listed at 6-3 and 285 pounds, Hull projects as an interior lineman at the college level, most likely at center. He is a tough-nosed player who plays hard, traits new offensive line coach Randy Clements certainly likes in his position room. He was also a first-team All-State performer as a junior this fall.

Even before he became a national prospect, Hull had a connection to South Carolina. His sister Lex Hull played softball for the Gamecocks, and young Brady took in his first Williams-Brice Stadium experience at just six years old.

More recently, Hull visited Carolina this past fall for a pair of games. He plans to return to campus for an unofficial visit on January 25th.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hull is the No. 551 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 45 nationally among interior offensive line prospects. In the state of Kentucky, he ranks 10th, regardless of position.