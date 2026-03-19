South Carolina offers class of 2028 defensive back, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer

On Wednesday, South Carolina football had a big day of visitors at spring practice. One of the players who came away with a Gamecock offer was Sandy Springs (GA) Holy Innocents Episcopal School standout Brayden Bailey. Bailey, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, is an athlete in the class of 2028.

Bailey announced his offer on social media, referencing a conversation with USC defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray and new defensive assistant Dre Bly. Bly and the elder Bailey spent two seasons playing cornerback together with the Denver Broncos.

Like his son, Champ Bailey was listed as an athlete coming out of high school. He played both ways for the Georgia Bulldogs before his All-Pro career at corner. Brayden Bailey does not yet hold a legacy offer from UGA. South Carolina became his third power conference opportunity, joining Georgia Tech and Colorado.

Because of the offer coming from Gray and Bly, it appears the Gamecocks are interested in Bailey as a defensive back.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Though Bailey does not have a rating from the major recruiting outlets, he is a candidate to see his recruitment take off soon. Listed at 5-11 and 160 pounds, he is small. However, he has major speed, as evidenced by a 10.5 100-meter time as a track and field athlete. Even as a sophomore, he earned All-State honors.

As one might expect from the son of a Hall of Fame corner, Bailey possesses elite quickness and strong instincts. He is sticky as a man player on defense and breaks on the ball well in off-coverage. Though he will need to continue adding strength to help with his ability to play against the run, Bailey is not afraid to throw around the weight he does have. He flies upfield, both to make tackles against ballcarriers and to attempt to dislodge would-be pass-catchers from the football.

On offense, Bailey shows off his speed and quickness with the ball in his hands. He is tough to tackle because of his elite elusiveness. He also accelerates well and has impressive change-of-direction ability in his hips. Those skills translate well to the other side of the ball.