South Carolina to host top in-state freshman for Friday visit

South Carolina football began spring practice this week. With that, the dead period has ended, and the Gamecocks have started hosting spring practice recruiting visitors. (You can read Wes Mitchell’s report on double-digit Wednesday visitors here.)

Several more Gamecock targets have set visits for Thursday and Friday. A new name joined the mix, as class of 2029 Sumter (SC) Crestwood product Brayden Boults announced on Thursday morning his intentions of visiting USC on Friday.

As a touted in-state running back recruit, this will not be Boults’ first South Carolina visit. He has been to Columbia multiple times, including being a spring practice visitor as an eighth grader last year. The in-state prospect is originally from Louisiana and has also spent time in Texas.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

Though the Palmetto State programs haven’t offered yet, other power conference programs have. Minnesota offered this week, SMU did so during the fall, and Texas Tech became the first last summer. Boults has also visited South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Duke, North Carolina, Boston College, and Georgia.

Boults, a back whose game is built on speed, is one of the top freshmen in South Carolina. He is a track athlete, too, and has posted impressive 100-meter and 200-meter times. According to the numbers on his Hudl account, Boults also runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He has verified on-field speed numbers that have reached over 20 miles per hour.

Because he is part of the class of 2029, Boults does not yet have a ranking from the major recruiting outlets. However, several smaller outlets have listed the young ballcarrier among the top three freshmen in the state.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Corey Miller is the only freshman from South Carolina to pick up a Gamecock offer so far.