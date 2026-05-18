South Carolina football offers player coached by Gamecock legend

South Carolina football has extended an offer to class of 2028 Bradenton (FL) Bayshore High School lineman Braylon Smith. Smith, a two-way lineman at the prep level, announced his offer on social media, tagging Gamecock defensive line coach Travian Robertson, perhaps indicating USC’s positional preference for him as a defensive tackle.

The South Carolina offer is the first collegiate opportunity that Smith has announced publicly.

At Bayshore, Smith plays for former Gamecock receiver and special teams legend Ace Sanders. Sanders is heading into his third year as head coach. Sanders and Robertson played together in Columbia for two seasons in 2010 and 2011. South Carolina won the SEC East in 2010 before setting a program record with 11 victories in 2011.

Smith, at 6-5 and 275 pounds, plays all over both lines of scrimmage for Bayshore. He has experience playing both tackle and guard on offense but lists himself as a guard. On defense, he is a hand-in-the-dirt player who has seen action at both defensive tackle and defensive end.

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Though available film is limited, Smith has posted some extremely disruptive reps on the Bayshore defensive front. He moves well for a young man his size, and his combination of athleticism and strength makes him a very tough player to block. Smith’s physical profile gives him the potential to develop into a really good overall player.

Smith can collapse the pocket from the interior, and he has enough juice to chase down quarterbacks as a pass rusher. Against the run, he blows blockers back into the gap and swallows up ballcarriers. In Bayshore’s 2026 spring game, he was unstoppable.

Smith does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. The big fella’s film indicates that that will change, however.