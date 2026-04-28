South Carolina football offers Charlotte-area lineman

One of the biggest non-Palmetto State recruiting pipelines for South Carolina football is just over the state’s northern border. The Gamecocks often go looking in Charlotte, North Carolina for talent, and several players from the city have picked up offers in upcoming cycles. In fact, head coach Shane Beamer has referred to the area just north of Rock Hill as, essentially, an in-state territory.

On Monday night, class of 2028 Charlotte (NC) South Mecklenburg standout Brendan Hall announced that he had joined the ranks of offered players from the area.

Despite still being in his sophomore year of high school, Hall has picked up multiple power conference scholarship offers. In addition to USC, teams like Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Kentucky have offered. Based on his early unofficial visit trips, other power conference programs could get involved in the future.

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As a player, the big offensive lineman has experience at both tackle and guard. However, he spent most of the 2025 season as the starting right tackle at South Mecklenburg. At 6-7 and 305 pounds, he certainly looks the part of a tackle. Hall can anchor against strong pass rushers and has enough movement ability to keep his feet against speed rushes. In the run game, he uses his size to bulldoze paths for ballcarriers.

Hall is a multi-sport athlete who plays in the post on the basketball team and at first base and pitcher on the baseball team. Seemingly, his overall athleticism and coordination help him on the gridiron. He isn’t overly explosive, but he moves smoothly, and he plays with functional strength.

The Rivals Industry Ranking does not yet have a spot for Hall. However, that remains true for many in the class of 2028.