South Carolina dispenses weekend offer to Texas receiver

South Carolina football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles played his high school and college ball in Texas. He also coached for 13 years in the Lone Star State. It’s safe to say that Briles knows Texas. On Saturday, following a conversation with Briles, a Texas product announced a scholarship offer from the Gamecocks.

Southlake Carroll (TX) Southlake receiver Brody Knowles is the latest public South Carolina offer. He is one of several Texas offensive prospects to announce Gamecock offers in the past several weeks. Briles originally offered Knowles in 2024 when he coached at TCU.

Knowles, a class of 2027 recruit, is a sought-after commodity around the Mid-South. Specifically, TCU and Oklahoma have been two of the teams near the top of his leaderboard. The Gamecocks are hoping that Briles can help move his previous affinity for the Horned Frogs to Columbia.

Other schools that have been on Knowles’ public radar are Texas and Baylor, though neither have offered yet. His brother Graham is a quarterback at Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets have not offered.

With 15 power conference offers in the bag already, Knowles looks to be a riser heading into his senior season next fall. A closer look makes it easy to see why.

Knowles is a big-bodied, 6-4 pass-catcher with smooth athleticism. He is listed at 190 pounds but has a frame that could easily push over 200. He plays basketball at Southlake Carroll, as well, and that shows up on film. Though he is an obvious target down the field and in jump ball or box-out situations thanks to his size and body control, Knowles is athletic enough to be involved in the quick game, too.

Unlike some high school receivers whose route trees consist of “go deep” and various screen passes, Knowles seems to run a more college-ready route tree at Southlake Carroll. With his size and clear room for physical growth, he could be the rare combination of early contributor and developmental project at the college level.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Knowles is the No. 626 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 89 nationally among all wide receivers. In the talent-rich state of Texas, he ranks 84th, regardless of position.