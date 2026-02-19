South Carolina football offers fast-rising Texas offensive lineman

Gunter (TX) offensive lineman Caleb Siler has picked up an offer from the University of South Carolina, he announced on Wednesday. Siler shared that he spoke with offensive line coach Randy Clements, assistant offensive line coach Jason Smith, and offensive recruiting director Sam Serbay.

The 6-8, 280-pound offensive tackle has seen his recruitment grow tremendously this offseason, with 15 power conference offers coming in since the middle of January. He now has 23 total Division-I offers. Arkansas is the only other SEC team that has dispensed an offer as of the time of this writing.

Though he didn’t officially land an offer from the school until January, Siler was previously recruited by Clements and new Gamecock offensive coordinator Kendal Briles when the two were assistants at TCU.

Siler also plays basketball at Gunter and is a good student, having earned scholarship offers from multiple Ivy League schools.

Siler has had a busy winter. Many coaches from prospective suitors have visited him in Gunter or hosted him on campus. A look at his physical attributes tells the story.

Listed at 6-8 and 280 pounds, Siler is a mountain of a young man. However, he moves well on film and looks as if he could carry more weight without much trouble. As he continues to get stronger and develop his technique, he could have a bright future ahead of him.

Siler does not hold official recruiting rankings from the evaluators at Rivals, 247Sports, or ESPN. However, with his offer list becoming more impressive by the day, that likely will change soon.

Despite not having a ranking yet, Siler earned All-State honors in Texas last season. He and his Gunter team were among the best in Texas’ 3A classification in the fall.