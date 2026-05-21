South Carolina OC Kendal Briles offers Dallas-Fort Worth area quarterback

On Thursday, class of 2028 Denton (TX) Guyer High product Carter Morgan announced his sixth power conference offer of the month of May. This one came from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Now with eight announced major offers to his credit, Morgan is also the eighth Texas QB to pick up a USC offer since Kendal Briles took over the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach gig in Columbia.

Morgan’s recruitment has blown up following spring practice ahead of his junior season. Some of that is because he hasn’t played a full season as a starter. He has high school reps at receiver and quarterback. 2026, though, will be his turn to run the show and demonstrate his immense talent.

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Morgan, as evidenced by his receiving and rushing impact, is a good athlete. He can run for big gains when nothing is open, but he can scramble to create time as a passer.

Despite not playing full-time yet, Morgan is polished as a passer. His arm is strong, and he can make good throws from multiple arm slots and platforms. Morgan steps up into the pocket well for a high school player, too.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Morgan is the No. 644 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 67 quarterback prospect nationally in the cycle. Morgan ranks as the No. 79 player, regardless of position, in the talent-laden state of Texas.

The individual player rankings from Rivals are even higher on Morgan than the industry rankings. Rivals considers the Texas signal-caller to be the 54th nationally at the quarterback position and the 55th player, regardless of position, in the Lone Star State.

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