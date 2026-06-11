South Carolina extends offer to two-sport in-state standout

South Carolina held another installment of the Shane Beamer Football Camp on Wednesday. (You can read GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark’s Insider Report on what transpired here.) One of the players who stood out, Roebuck (SC) Dorman running back Carter Nash, left Columbia with an offer.

The offer was Nash’s first from a major program. The class of 2029 recruit is a stud on the baseball diamond, as well. Some outlets view the athletic centerfielder/right-handed pitcher as a top-100 prospect in the country.

As it pertains to the gridiron, Nash is a 5-11, 193-pound ballcarrier. He is a good athlete, and he is well put together for a player his age. He looks like a back who will one day be well over 200 pounds.

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As a player, Nash has the physical tools to run by or through defenses. He combines vision with some subtle wiggle to avoid big hits but can bring the contact when needed. His film is filled with instances of him side-stepping and hurdling defenders who go low and bouncing off weak tackle attempts up high.

Nash keeps his legs driving through initial contact, as well, meaning he seems to always earn extra yardage when he touches the ball. He is a capable receiver out of the backfield, and he is very comfortable operating in space.

Still not 16 years old, Nash will only continue getting better. He also plays some defensive back at Dorman, but he has the look of a future collegiate running back.

Because he is part of the class of 2029, Nash does not have an official recruiting ranking. However, as he continues to develop, he will be one of the top recruits in the state, both in football and baseball.