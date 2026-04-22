South Carolina offers four-star Texas quarterback

New South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles has established Texas as a viable recruiting territory for the Gamecocks. His latest Lone Star State offer came Wednesday, when class of 2028 Coppell (TX) standout Carter Zingelmann announced his offer.

A four-star prospect, Zingelmann is one of the top players in the talent-laden state of Texas. With the connections Briles built across nearly 15 years in the state, South Carolina will give the young signal-caller something to think about moving forward.

Zingelmann has earned nearly 20 power conference offers so far. About one-third of them have come from within the state of Texas. South Carolina represents his fourth offer from the Southeastern Conference.

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As a player, Zingelmann is the type of quarterback who can do about anything asked of him on the field. He is a big, athletic player with a strong arm.

Listed at 6-5 and 220 pounds, Zingelmann stands tall in the pocket and can make long throws down the field, as well as accurate tosses in the short and immediate passing game. He is comfortable shifting up in the pocket, something that is not true of every young quarterback. He can also whip the pigskin with velocity, even while on the move.

Zingelmann moves better than many other quarterbacks his size. As a smooth athlete with decent speed, he has nice escapability in the pocket and can take off for first-down conversions when flushed.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Zingelmann is the No. 83 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the No. 7 quarterback prospect nationally. In the state of Texas, he is the No. 9 recruit, regardless of position.