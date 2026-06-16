South Carolina football offers four-star Georgia quarterback

South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has offered several quarterbacks in the class of 2028. On Monday, during the latest edition of the Shane Beamer Football Camp, he dispensed another offer in the cycle.

Warner Robins (GA) quarterback Chandler Dyson announced his Gamecock offer on social media.

Dyson, a big-bodied, athletic quarterback, already has 13 scholarship offers to his credit. Eight of them have come from power conference programs, just over the past few months. LSU, Florida State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Nebraska, and Georgia Tech have joined the Gamecocks with offers.

With his recruitment heating up, Dyson has made visits to South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Duke, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

What’s next for South Carolina? Kevin Miller and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Dyson has All-Region accolades to his name in both football and basketball. He is very strong for the quarterback position and uses his size advantage to break tackles as a runner and keep plays alive as a passer. The 6-4, 230-pounder has a strong arm that can effortlessly flick the pigskin 50 yards. As a runner, Dyson is fast enough to outrun players who take bad angles, and he makes weak tacklers pay for challenging him.

As a passer, he can get throws off while on the move, and he can do so with velocity. Dyson is comfortable running both RPOs and base route tree plays. He also has a knack for fooling the defense with his playaction and RPO ball fakes in the backfield.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Dyson is the No. 153 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 10 nationally among all quarterback prospects. In the talent-laden state of Georgia, Dyson ranks as the No. 21 player, regardless of position. He is a unanimous four-star recruit.