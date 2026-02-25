South Carolina to host big-time 2029 quarterback prospect this spring

In January, new South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles extended a scholarship offer to class of 2029 Carrollton (GA) signal-caller Christian “CJ” Cypher. He was just the second freshman quarterback to pick up an offer from the veteran assistant since he joined the Gamecock staff. He was the first from outside of Briles’ familiar stomping grounds of Texas.

On Tuesday, Cypher confirmed on social media that he will take multiple SEC visits this spring. One of those trips will be to Columbia, South Carolina to see the Gamecocks. He will be on campus on April 8th. He will also take visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama.

Listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds, Cypher looks the part of a future power conference quarterback. He already has 15 offers to play football at the highest collegiate level. Thanks to his blend of athleticism and arm talent, that number surely will continue to increase.

Cypher doesn’t just stand out for his physical traits. He brings production to the table, too.

Playing against the top level of competition in the talent-rich state of Georgia, Cypher led his Carrollton squad to a state championship appearance. In doing so, he threw for nearly 2200 yards and posted a ridiculous touchdown-interception ratio of 26-3, according to his MaxPreps statistical profile.

Because of his place in the class of 2029, Cypher does not have a recruiting ranking. None of the major recruiting outlets have published rankings for the current freshman class.

Even so, Cypher seems destined for blue-chip status. Rivals’ Charles Power included him on his list of 2029 prospects to watch. He was one of just seven quarterbacks (joining fellow USC offeree Ty Snell and South Carolina native Bear Woods, the younger brother of current Gamecock quarterback Cutter Woods) on Power’s list.