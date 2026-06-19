South Carolina offers talented Florida defensive lineman

South Carolina held the eighth Shane Beamer Football Camp of the summer on Thursday. Though several notable names were on campus (you can read more about the proceedings from GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark here), as of the time of this writing, one player has announced himself as a new Gamecock offer.

On Thursday evening, class of 2028 Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin defensive lineman Christian McGowan revealed that the USC staff had offered. South Carolina is his 10th overall offer and third from a power conference team. Syracuse and Georgia are the other two from major programs.

McGowan’s recruitment has blown up recently. All of his offers have come in since the last week of April, and he caught Rivals’ Chad Simmons’ eye during a camp stop that same month.

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As a player, McGowan plays both defensive tackle and defensive end. However, at 6-4 and 270 pounds, he has a frame that could add weight without forfeiting his impressive athleticism.

On film, McGowan shows off some impressive physical attributes. His acceleration is special, as he can fire off the ball at the snap as well as almost anyone, and he can fly by blockers after setting them up with a false slow start.

McGowan also possesses strong positional length and an understanding of leverage. He can keep blockers from getting their hands on him and then toss them aside as he makes a read. Both as a pass rusher and as a run stopper, McGowan swallows up ballcarriers with strong tackle attempts.

Because of his more recent ascension to the recruiting scene, McGowan does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. That won’t be the case for too much longer.