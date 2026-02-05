South Carolina offers four-star receiver committed to ACC program

On Wednesday, a big-time class of 2027 prospect announced a South Carolina offer. Cincinnati (OH) Withrow four-star wideout Charles “Chuck” Alexander Jr. revealed the Gamecock interest on social media.

Alexander is a Louisville commitment, but he has picked up a pair of power conference offers in the last two weeks. His offer list has extended beyond a dozen major programs. Some of the teams that have joined the Cardinals in earning visits include Rutgers, Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

Listed at 6-3 and 185 pounds, Alexander is a solid combination of size and speed at the wide receiver position. Because of that, the interest in his recruitment likely won’t slow down as he enters his senior year next fall.

As a player, Alexander is a big play waiting to happen. He gains a lot of ground with his long strides and can get behind defenses for deep shots. He also has a nice catalog of YAC plays on film, as he routinely broke tackles and made other would-be tacklers miss. His route-running and soft hands are advanced for a high school receiver.

Alexander is a good leaper and can high-point the football. That, coupled with his big-play ability, makes him a threat to score from just about anywhere on the field.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Alexander is the No. 317 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 42 wide receiver recruit nationally. Alexander is the No. 10 player in the talent-laden state of Ohio, regardless of position.

The Rivals300 is an outlier in Alexander’s recruitment, ranking him as the No. 202 player in the class. He is a Rivals four-star and has earned three-star ratings from 247Sports and ESPN.