South Carolina football offers rising twin defenders

Throughout the history of South Carolina football, the Gamecocks have had many brothers don the garnet and black, particularly on the defensive side of the football. On Thursday evening, USC made the first step in potentially doing it again.

According to joint announcements from both players, Carolina extended scholarship offers to class of 2028 Atlanta (GA) McEachern twin brothers Cole Pollock and Quinn Pollock.

The Pollocks played both ways for Landmark Christian School before transferring this offseason to McEachern High School in Atlanta. Their offer lists are virtually identical, and both players have picked up the majority of their double-digit offers this spring.

South Carolina also offered McEachern lineman Keenon Verkerk earlier this week.

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The recruiting industry lists the Pollock brothers as athletes. However, their futures appear to be on the defensive side of the football. In their offer announcements, the Pollocks tagged South Carolina defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Torrain Gray, indicating that the Gamecocks are interested in them knocking away passes more than they are in the idea of the brothers catching them.

As defensive backs, Cole and Quinn combine solid positional size (listed at 6-1) and real athleticism. At Landmark, they lined up at multiple defensive positions (mostly corner and walked-up safety) and played with physicality.

The Pollocks each have a nose for the football. When passes are in the air, they have a knack for getting their hands on the pigskin. They are also adept at separating would-be receivers from the ball with big hits. Plus, thanks to their experience on offense and special teams, they are threats with the ball in their hands after interceptions.

Neither Cole Pollock nor Quinn Pollock has an official recruiting ranking from Rivals. However, 247Sports has rated them both as three-star prospects.