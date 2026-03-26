South Carolina football signee earns all-star basketball honors

Class of 2026 Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s School standout and South Carolina football signee Darius Gray will arrive on campus this summer. The blue-chip offensive line prospect is an athletic blocker who likely could have played on either side of the line in high school.

Gray’s athletic versatility, however, is not limited to the gridiron.

On Thursday, St. Christopher’s announced that Gray had earned first-team all-state honors on the basketball court. On the season, he averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists per game. This is the second year in a row that Gray picked up an all-state basketball selection.

Gray also won a State Player of the Year award last year after dominating Virginia’s Independent School Athletic Association.

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Gray’s work on the hardwood shows up on the football field. Despite weighing 285 pounds, he has light feet and a quick first step. He moves well in space, and he showcases a lot of power as a run blocker. If he adjusts well to the college game and can add some mass in the South Carolina weight room, he could develop into an important contributor for the Gamecocks.

In the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Gray ranked as the No. 50 overall player in the class of 2026. He was also the No. 1 interior offensive lineman. Regardless of position, he ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Virginia. He was a four-star in the industry ranking.

247Sports was even higher on Gray, slotting him in as a five-star and the No. 15 player in the country. All three major recruiting outlets included Gray as a top-80 prospect and a top-10 player positionally.