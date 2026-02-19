South Carolina extends offer to four-star Michigan offensive lineman

New South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements has sent out several new scholarship offers this week. One went to Kalamazoo (MI) Kalamazoo Central standout Dewey Young. Young, a four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2027, announced the offer on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks join an offer list that includes more than 15 power conference teams. Many of those have come from Big Ten programs known for solid offensive line play. South Carolina is the third SEC team to get involved with an offer.

Michigan State, Ohio State, and Indiana have appeared to be near the top of his recruitment for some time. However, other schools like Purdue, Auburn, Minnesota, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Kansas have all hosted him relatively recently.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

There is a lot to like about Young as a prospect.

Listed at 6-5 and 295 pounds, he already looks like an offensive tackle. He has plus length and moves around well as an athlete compared to most players his size. The big fella gets off the ball quickly as a run blocker and has good feet in pass protection.

Based on the Rivals Industry Ranking, Young is the class of 2027’s No. 283 overall prospect. He is also the No. 26 offensive tackle nationally. Regardless of position, Young ranks as the No. 7 recruit in Michigan in the ’27 cycle.

Young is a “Rivals outlier.” That means that Rivals rates him higher than the rest of the recruiting industry. In the Rivals300, the talented lineman ranks as the No. 85 overall player in the class of 2027. Rivals also lists him as the No. 9 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 3 recruit, regardless of position, in the state of Michigan.