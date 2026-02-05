South Carolina becomes first SEC offer for standout freshman linebacker from DMV

On Wednesday, South Carolina extended a scholarship offer to class of 2029 St. John’s College High School (DC) Fredericksburg, VA linebacker Dakota “DJ” Butler Jr. The freshman defender announced the offer via his personal page on Twitter/X.

Measuring in at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Butler doesn’t look much like a freshman. That sentiment also carries over into his game, as he plays with physicality and aggression from his linebacker position.

Thanks to those attributes, Butler already has four Division-I offers. The Maryland Terrapins and Syracuse Orange jumped into the mix during the fall. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ new staff put their hat in the ring last week, as well.

Butler played in the Football University Freshman All-American Game this winter and earned 8th-Grade All-American honors from Under Armour, as well.

As a player, Butler has a lot to like. Sure to get bigger, he already has decent positional size for a linebacker. He moves well, can diagnose plays better than most young players, and plays at a fast pace.

Despite playing at a strong program, Butler forced his way into the starting lineup as a freshman. He had a solid year as a tackler, but the young defender showcased athletic fluidity in coverage, too.

Because he is in the class of 2029, Butler does not have a recruiting ranking just yet. However, as his recruitment progresses and he continues developing, that certainly will change. Prep Redzone’s Maryland affiliate lists him as the top class of 2029 linebacker and No. 4 overall player in the class in Maryland and DC.

According to the Rivals database, South Carolina has offered 10 players in the class of 2029. Butler is the first linebacker on the offer list.