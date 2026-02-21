South Carolina football offers former SEC commit, athletic quarterback from powerhouse high school program

Class of 2027 Buford (GA) quarterback DJ Hunter decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats earlier this week. According to a social media announcement from Hunter, South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles called to extend him a scholarship offer on Saturday.

Hunter had been committed to the Wildcats since last April when Mark Stoops was still the head coach. Following his decommitment, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that schools like South Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State, and Duke were pushing toward the top in his recruitment. He said that Auburn, Kennesaw State, UAB, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech visited him in January, too.

Though he plays in Buford, Georgia, Hunter is a native of Lexington, Kentucky. He has publicly announced SEC offers from the Wildcats, Gamecocks, and Ole Miss Rebels. Auburn and Vanderbilt appear to be involved, as well.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

As the starting quarterback at one of the best high school programs in the country, Hunter guided his Buford Wolves to the 2025 state championship in the Peach State.

Hunter is a dual-threat quarterback. Boasting a 40-yard dash time in the 4.5s, he runs well and has some wiggle to his scramble game. He has a strong enough arm to make most throws, too. Adding to his intrigue to Briles and the Gamecocks, Hunter has some experience with RPOs and the option game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hunter is the country’s No. 593 overall prospect. He also ranks as the No. 38 quarterback nationally. Regardless of position, Hunter is No. 69 in the talent-rich state of Georgia. He is a unanimous three-star recruit.

Briles has offered multiple class of 2027 quarterbacks since his hire earlier this offseason. Former TCU commit Jerry Meyer will visit in March.