South Carolina to host former SEC commit, athletic quarterback target for official visit

Class of 2027 Buford (GA) quarterback DJ Hunter decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats in February. Then, South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles quickly got the Gamecocks involved with a scholarship offer.

Now, Carolina appears to be firmly in the mix. The athletic QB will be in town for an unofficial visit next week. On Tuesday evening, Hunter announced that he had set an official visit with the Gamecocks, too. According to the Peach State native, he will take that OV the weekend of May 1. That will be his first official visit.

Since backing off his Kentucky pledge, Hunter’s recruitment has picked up again. He recently told Rivals that South Carolina, South Florida, Kansas State, Iowa State, Florida State, Maryland, West Virginia, and Duke were making the biggest pushes.

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As a player, Hunter brings a lot to the table. He is a gifted athlete, posting 40-yard dash times in the 4.5 range. He also has a solid arm and the ability to make throws from multiple platforms.

Hunter guided Buford to a state championship last fall in one of the toughest divisions of high school football in the country. Along the way, he ran a lot of RPO and option concepts, adding to his fit with Gamecock offensive quarterback Kendal Briles.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hunter is the country’s No. 792 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle. He also ranks as the No. 54 quarterback nationally. Regardless of position, Hunter is No. 94 in the talent-rich state of Georgia. He is a unanimous three-star recruit.

Fellow class of 2027 QB target Jerry Meyer will take an unofficial visit to South Carolina this week. Unlike Hunter, he has not yet set an official visit.