South Carolina football to host class of 2027 quarterback target this spring

Class of 2027 Buford (GA) quarterback DJ Hunter decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats in February. Then, South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles quickly got the Gamecocks involved with a scholarship offer.

Now, the athletic Peach State product has set a spring visit to check out the program. Hunter confirmed on social media that he will be in town on March 28th. The trip will be part of a busy spring for Hunter that will include several other power conference unofficial visits.

Following his Kentucky decommitment, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that schools like South Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Florida State, and Duke were pushing toward the top in his recruitment. He also said that Auburn, Kennesaw State, UAB, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech visited him in January. Now, with a visit to Columbia on the books, South Carolina has joined the conversation.

As a player, Hunter is the starting quarterback at one of the best high school programs in the country. He guided his Buford Wolves to the 2025 state championship in the loaded state of Georgia.

Hunter is a dual-threat quarterback. Boasting a 40-yard dash time in the 4.5s, he runs well and has some wiggle to his scramble game. He has a strong enough arm to make most throws, too. Adding to his intrigue to Briles and the Gamecocks, Hunter has some experience with RPOs and the option game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hunter is the country’s No. 593 overall prospect. He also ranks as the No. 38 quarterback nationally. Regardless of position, Hunter is No. 69 in the talent-rich state of Georgia. He is a unanimous three-star recruit.

Fellow class of 2027 QB target Jerry Meyer will also visit this March.