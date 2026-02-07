South Carolina signs high school running back who played for former Gamecock assistant

This week, South Carolina football added a commitment from class of 2026 Franklin (TN) Battleground Academy running back Ethan Kellum. Kellum, who played for former Gamecock assistant Bobby Bentley at Battleground, will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

Listed at 5-10 and 195 pounds, Kellum chose South Carolina over scholarship offers from East Tennessee State, Tennessee-Martin, and Northern Alabama. He originally committed to UNA but flipped from the Lions to the Gamecocks.

Kellum played for Bentley and Battleground for two seasons, following a transfer from Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida. At Battleground, he also had former South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley as his run game coordinator.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina football!

South Carolina entered this offseason with a major need for numbers in the running back room. The Gamecocks returned three scholarship players and one walk-on at the position. That, simply, was not enough. Now, with Kellum and three transfer portal additions at the position, USC is much better off heading into year one under new running backs coach Stan Drayton.

As a player, Kellum is a hard worker. He runs with physicality, is a willing blocker, and he takes seriously his opportunities to catch the ball out of the backfield. Though listed under 200 pounds, Kellum is built solidly. He missed a good chunk of his senior year, but the Battleground Academy standout logged nearly 1000 yards rushing and 21 total touchdowns as a junior.

Kellum will provide depth to the position room. If things go well for him, perhaps his role could grow into something more.

Kellum’s younger brother, Evan Kellum, is a class of 2028 defensive back. The younger Kellum earned All-State honors and has announced scholarship offers from Memphis, Southern Miss, and Liberty.