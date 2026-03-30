South Carolina offers intriguing in-state athlete

In recent years, South Carolina football has done a good job of identifying (and landing) under-the-radar talent from the Palmetto State. Players like TJ Sanders (2021), Nick Emmanwori (2022), DQ Smith (2022), LaNorris Sellers (2023), Judge Collier (2023), and Jayden Sellers (2025) were all three-star, in-state players (at the time of their commitments) who have made significant impacts on the Gamecocks.

Sumter (SC) standout Franklin Richardson could also join that list. The unranked class of 2027 athlete announced that he had picked up a South Carolina offer this weekend. The Gamecocks joined the Duke Blue Devils, East Carolina Pirates, and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers as Division-I offers for Richardson. ECU got in first in November, while Duke, Coastal, and USC have all offered in the last two months.

Richardson has visited South Carolina on multiple occasions. One of those trips came this weekend, leading to his offer from the home-state program.

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Listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds, Richardson is the quarterback for the Sumter Gamecocks. However, thanks to his primary usage as a ballcarrier, the recruiting industry views him as a running back or “athlete.”

A look at Richardson’s film shows why the recruiting industry likes him carrying the football. He is a well-built, physical player who can run straight through would-be tacklers. He also has good vision and is capable of finding holes through defenses. Richardson doesn’t possess elite speed, but he is fast enough. He bullied his way to 32 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Under Shane Beamer, South Carolina football has not taken an in-state running back from the high school ranks. That could change in the 2027 cycle, however, as Richardson, four-star Tre Segarra, and four-star Aiden Gibson all hold Gamecock offers.