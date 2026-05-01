South Carolina football offers top-50 national prospect

Class of 2028 Winder (GA) Winder-Barrow defensive back Giovanni Tuggle is one of the top players in the country. The 6-0, 180-pound safety is a top-50 prospect. On Friday, he announced that South Carolina was the latest team to get involved in his recruitment with an offer.

The Gamecock offer is far from Tuggle’s first. In fact, despite still being a sophomore in high school, the Peach State product has reeled in over 20 offers from power conference programs.

Teams like Nebraska, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas, and Ohio State are among Tuggle’s suitors, and the Cornhuskers might be out front.

Matt Rhule’s team holds the current Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine lead for his services. Ironically, former USC defensive back Addison Williams is Nebraska’s lead recruiter for Tuggle. He serves as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

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As a player, Tuggle is primarily a safety. However, his film shows him moving around the Winder-Barrow defense.

Tuggle often plays over the top, but he can man up in the slot and has some experience playing down in the box. His speed and quickness allow him to cover a lot of ground in coverage and fly up in run support.

He is also a special teams ace who is an elite return man and an excellent player on coverage units.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Tuggle is the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 4 nationally among all safety prospects. Tuggle ranks as the No. 6 player, regardless of position, in the state of Georgia. He is a clear-cut four-star recruit, according to both Rivals and 247Sports.