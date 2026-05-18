South Carolina football offers four-star quarterback, brother of first-round NFL Draft pick

South Carolina football has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2028 Martin (TN) Westview High School standout Graham Simpson. Simpson, a four-star quarterback, announced the offer on social media.

If the name and school sound familiar, it is because Graham Simpson is the younger brother of Ty Simpson, the former Alabama quarterback and 2026 NFL Draft first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. The elder Simpson played against the Gamecocks last fall. Their father, Jason Simpson, is the head coach at Tennessee-Martin.

For the younger Simpson brother, the South Carolina offer represents one of about 25 from power conference programs. The Crimson Tide have offered, as have the in-state Tennessee Volunteers and virtually the entire Southeast.

Simpson has added 11 power conference offers since the start of 2026.

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Simpson, listed at 6-1 and 185 pounds, led his Westview squad to a state championship in 2025 as a sophomore. The Chargers went 14-0 en route to the title, and Simpson tossed 43 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games. In the state championship game, he accounted for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns. Across two years at the varsity level, he has nearly 8000 career yards and over 100 career touchdowns.

A multi-sport athlete, Simpson plays basketball and baseball at Westview, as well. He is a 3-point threat as a guard on the hardwood and has a career batting average over .400 on the diamond.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Simpson is the No. 240 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 17 nationally among all quarterback prospects. Simpson ranks as the No. 12 player, regardless of position, in the state of Tennessee.