South Carolina extends offer to athletic tight end following strong camp performance

This week, South Carolina football has begun its summer camp series, and prospects from across the country have come to Columbia to work out for the Gamecock coaching staff. Several players from multiple recruiting classes have earned Carolina offers in the process.

The latest of these is class of 2028 North Kingston (RI) tight end Gregory Kirwan. According to a report from GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark, Kirwan impressed on Thursday, even with the pressure that came with Gamecock tight ends coach Shawn Elliott keeping a close eye on him for much of the day.

Now, a day later, he has announced a South Carolina offer.

Kirwan’s recruitment has taken off recently. The 6-5, 230-pounder now boasts four power conference offers, but all of them have come in the last 10 days. Kentucky, Florida State, and Tennessee are the other major programs involved. However, he will also be on campus at Ohio State and Virginia Tech this summer and has already taken recent visits to Syracuse and Alabama.

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Kirwan’s trip to Columbia was not his first. He took an unofficial visit to USC this spring, saying, “I loved everything about this place.”

There’s a lot to love about Kirwan as a prospect, too.

Getting snaps as an in-line tight end, slot Y, and wide receiver, Kirwan is a matchup nightmare on the field. He is bigger than just about anyone who could ever cover him, and he moves well enough to run by or through defenses.

Kirwan is a really good route-runner for a player his size, and he is a YAC threat who can make tacklers miss or plow straight over them. At this stage of his career, he is probably better as a pass-catcher than as a blocker. Even so, his film is littered with examples of him enthusiastically working to clear paths for his teammates.

A hidden gem in the ’28 cycle, Kirwan does not yet have an official recruiting ranking. That will change.