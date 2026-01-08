South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles extends offer to class of 2027 quarterback

On Wednesday, class of 2027 quarterback Hank Hendrix announced that he had received a scholarship offer from South Carolina. He announced the news via social media. Gamecock offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles previously offered Hendrix when he was coaching at TCU.

Hendrix, a 6-3, 175-pound Texas native who now plays his high school ball at Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which is, of course, the home of the Razorbacks. Hendrix is a big-armed prospect who boasts over 15 power conference offers.

His father, Che Hendrix, was on Sam Pittman’s defensive staff at Arkansas and became the team’s interim safeties coach upon Pittman’s firing. However, he has not been reported as a retention on new coach Ryan Silverfield’s staff.

The younger Hendrix’s current high school coach at Fayetteville is former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick. Dick played for the Hogs from 2005-2008.

In addition to Arkansas, programs like Ole Miss, Texas Tech, and Auburn have been involved in Hendrix’s recruitment.

South Carolina has at least nine offers out there in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals database.

Briles also recently offered Texas native and four-star Weston Nielsen. Nielsen, an Arizona State commitment, had a connection to Briles from his TCU days, just like Hendrix.

Henrix ranks as the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 163 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is also the ’27 cycle’s No. 12 quarterback. He is the top player in the state of Arkansas, regardless of position.

The Rivals300 player rankings are even higher on him, slotting him in as the 80th-best prospect in America. As a “Rivals outlier,” he is also No. 5 nationally among quarterback recruits.

Carolina currently has two pledges so far in the 2027 class, defensive backs Jernard Albright and Aamaury Fountain.