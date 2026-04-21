Ahead of summer commitment, South Carolina makes top five for four-star receiver

South Carolina football recruiting target Iveon Lewis, a four-star wide receiver, has trimmed his list of favorites to five. The Richmond (VA) Huguenot standout lists the Gamecocks, Virginia Tech Hokies, Maryland Terrapins, Kentucky Wildcats, and George Bulldogs as the programs left vying for his commitment.

Lewis’ announcement comes on the heels of recently setting a commitment date. The 6-2 receiver will make his college decision on July 1. Lewis first revealed his Gamecock offer back in 2022, when he was in the 8th grade.

Kentucky and Virginia Tech have made major pushes for Lewis. He has official visits set to South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Colorado, though it is unclear if that trip to Boulder is still on the schedule. Kentucky expects to host him, as well. Beginning May 1, Lewis’ trip to Columbia will be his first OV. It will be (at least) his fifth visit to USC.

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As a player, Lewis has been extremely productive. He has over 3000 career yards and 36 touchdown receptions as a varsity athlete. He also holds about 25 power conference offers, with Carolina representing his third and his first from the SEC.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Lewis is the No. 337 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 47 nationally among all receivers. He is No. 7, regardless of position, from the state of Virginia.

In the Rivals300, Lewis is a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 237 overall prospect and No. 35 receiver in the cycle.

Recently, four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a South Carolina native, decommitted from the Gamecocks. The class of 2027 pass-catcher’s departure from the class was not a surprise. Lewis is among several talented receivers left on USC’s recruiting board.