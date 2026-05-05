South Carolina football target to announce commitment this weekend

Class of 2027 Richmond (VA) Huguenot receiver Iveon Lewis recently named his top five. That list included South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Georgia.

Originally slated to commit following his official visit schedule this summer, Lewis has moved up his timeline and will announce his college decision this weekend. According to reporting from the team at KSR+, he will now make a public commitment on Saturday, May 9.

Recent trending in Lewis’ recruitment saw the Gamecocks move up into a perceived group of favorites that also included the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs. However, it seems as if UK might hold the momentum in this one.

It is unclear if Lewis will follow through with his official visits (one to each school in his top five) following his commitment.

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South Carolina got involved with Lewis with an offer before his freshman year of high school began. The Gamecocks have been in the mix ever since. Shane Beamer’s program has longer relationships with the talented wideout than both Georgia and Kentucky. However, it is worth mentioning that three receivers coaches and three offensive coordinators have worked for USC during that time.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds, Lewis brings decent size and straight-line speed to the receiver position. However, he has some wiggle to his game, too, and that allows him to win against man coverage, both inside and outside, and to be a real threat after the catch.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lewis slots in as the No. 337 overall player in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 47 wide receiver prospect in the country. In the talent-rich state of Virginia, he is No. 7, regardless of position. He is a Rivals outlier, too, as he sits at No. 238 overall in the Rivals300.