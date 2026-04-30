South Carolina football offers four-star Florida cornerback

On Wednesday, South Carolina football extended an offer to a big-time defensive back in the class of 2028. Quincy (FL) Robert F. Munroe Day School cornerback Izayah “Turbo” Vickers announced his Gamecock offer on social media.

Vickers, whose power conference offer list is pushing toward double digits, has gotten a lot of attention from the in-state schools in Florida. Florida State, Florida, and Miami have been the main players thus far in his recruitment.

Other schools like Mississippi State, Arkansas, and West Virginia have also offered from the major conference ranks. As Vickers hasn’t finished his sophomore year of high school, other schools still have plenty of time to get involved.

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Listed at 6-1, Vickers is a long, athletic corner. He is a track athlete, and that speed translates to the field. He ran a sub-11 in the 100-meter sprint in middle school and has improved that time since then. Vickers uses that speed to keep up with even the fastest of receivers, and he has a great adjustment and recovery ability.

Though the recruiting industry lists him as a safety, Vickers has some experience playing safety, as well. On film, he showcases a willingness to tackle and an ability to play in zone coverage. He has good instincts, too, so he (theoretically) has the flexibility to play either spot.

According ot the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Vickers is the No. 169 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the ’28 cycle’s No. 19 cornerback prospect nationally. Vickers ranks as the No. 24 player, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Florida. 247Sports is highest on him, ranking him in the top 100 in the class.