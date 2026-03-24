South Carolina football offers ascending Texas lineman

Class of 2027 Austin (TX) Westlake High School offensive lineman Jackson Cook has picked up a South Carolina offer. Following a conversation with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements, the three-star interior offensive lineman announced his newest offer on social media.

Briles and Clements held a previous relationship with Cook. During their tenures as assistant coaches at TCU, they had the big fella on campus multiple times.

Cook’s offer is his 17th power conference opportunity. At least 12 of those offers have come in since the end of his high school junior season. His stepfather, Matt Trissell, played at Texas in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The Longhorns offered earlier this month and are the hometown team.

So far, Cook has scheduled official visits to Duke, Arkansas, and SMU. He has seen several programs this spring, including Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas,

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As a player, Cook is a 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman with experience playing both inside at guard and outside at tackle. He also has posted workout videos of him getting reps at center.

Cook plays with fire and physicality as a blocker. When given the chance, he seems to relish opportunities to take on defenders in space, often planting smaller opponents on their backsides.

At the time of this writing, Cook does not hold a rating from Rivals. He is also not in the rankings from ESPN. Because of that, he does not have a spot in the Rivals Industry Ranking either.

However, per 247Sports, Cook is a three-star prospect. He ranks as the outlet’s No. 61 interior offensive lineman. He is also No. 120 in the loaded state of Texas.

Based on Cook’s offer list, his days as an unranked prospect are likely numbered.