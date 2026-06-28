South Carolina lands commitment from local standout, Gamecock legacy

Class of 2027 Columbia (SC) Hammond School standout Jackson Ross has committed to South Carolina. On Sunday, Ross revealed his public pledge to the Gamecocks. The announcement came following his decision to move his announcement up by about two weeks.

Ross took an official visit to USC during the weekend of June 5. The trip to the hometown program was one of three OVs. He also took officials to Texas Tech and Vanderbilt. The three visited schools represented Ross’ finalists, meaning he picked the Gamecocks over the Red Raiders and Commodores.

Though he knew Carolina well, Ross thoroughly enjoyed his official visit and his time with the coaching staff.

“First off, I have a great relationship with Coach (Clayton) White and Coach (Trey) Money, also Coach (Shane) Beamer,” he told GamecockCentral after his OV.

He also holds a favorable view of his ability to contribute for the Gamecocks, potentially early.

“We did a pretty deep dive into what the depth chart looks like as of next year, kind of what I’ll be going into,” he explained. “And what things that they’re missing in the room. And a lot of what they need, what is kind of graduating or going to the next level and leaving the room is what I can bring in, and it’s the things they’re looking for.”

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Ross’ connections to the University of South Carolina actually began with another sport. His father, David Ross, played basketball for the Gamecocks and head coach Eddie Fogler from 1997 to 2001, including an NCAA Tournament berth as a three-seed in the 1997-1998 season.

The younger Ross, like his father, plays basketball, too. He is a big-time hooper for the Hammond Skyhawks. As one might expect, the smooth athleticism needed to succeed on the hardwood translates to the gridiron. Ross earned SCISA All-State honors in both sports as a junior. He was the Region Player of the Year in basketball and State Player of the Year in football.

With his athleticism and ability to play sideline-to-sideline, Ross also brings some thump to the linebacker position. Listed at 6-4 and 215 pounds, he looks even heavier and stronger.

Ross can impact the passing game, too. He has shown real pass-rush juice at Hammond and moves well enough to hold his own in coverage.

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According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Ross is the No. 1176 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 107 linebacker prospect nationally. Ross ranks as South Carolina’s No. 24 player, regardless of position, too.

That ranking is negatively affected by no rating yet from ESPN, but 247Sports considers him the 2027 cycle’s No. 34 linebacker prospect.

Ross is the first linebacker commitment and 13th overall pledge in South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class.