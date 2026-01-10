South Carolina football offers class of 2027 Columbia linebacker

South Carolina football fans have their attention (rightfully so) on the transfer portal. The Gamecocks have been major players this portal cycle, and good news continues to pour in for Shane Beamer’s program. However, just because transfer recruiting is dominating the headlines doesn’t mean that the USC coaching staff isn’t recruiting the high school ranks, as well.

On Friday, local class of 2027 linebacker Jackson Ross revealed defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Clayton White had extended a scholarship offer his way. The Hammond School standout announced the news on social media.

Ross, a three-star prospect, also holds public power conference offers from Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. South Carolina is involved with several 2027 linebackers, but Ross is the first from the Palmetto State. Being a local kid, he has been on campus multiple times.

Listed at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Ross is a physical linebacker with solid athleticism. He supplements his defensive work with some reps as a pass-catcher and goal line ballcarrier, and during the offseason, he plays basketball for the Skyhawks, too. Ross’ fluidity and instincts with the ball in the air show up in both sports.

Ross flies around on Hammond’s defense, and he delivers big hits whenever given the opportunity. This fall, he registered over 100 tackles as a junior. With eight sacks and eight passes defended, he has shown the ability to impact the passing game, too, both as a pass rusher and as a coverage player.

The Gamecock target has contributed on virtually every special teams unit, as well. He has experience as a kicker, punter, and coverage player, and his film shows him blocking multiple punts.

The Rivals Industry Ranking lists Ross as the No. 823 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 68 linebacker nationally. He is the No. 16 player, regardless of position, in the state of South Carolina.