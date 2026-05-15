Four-star EDGE names South Carolina one of five finalists, sets commitment date

Class of 2027 four-star Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic EDGE James Pace first earned a South Carolina offer last May. However, the Gamecocks didn’t really make much of an impact in his recruitment early. Following the hire of Deion Barnes as the team’s defensive ends/outside linebackers coach, that changed.

Barnes, who was Pace’s primary recruiter at Penn State when the Nittany Lions were a major early factor, has put USC back in the mix. On Friday, the dynamic pass rusher announced his finalists and set a commitment date. Ahead of what will be a June 19 decision, Pace listed five total finalists. Those programs are South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, and Maryland.

Back before Barnes arrived in Columbia, Syracuse, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, and Georgia were the top schools in the James Pace Sweepstakes. Only Maryland and Georgia remain. Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Barnes continue the connection to the previous Penn State staff.

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As a player, Pace is a high-upside athlete coming off the edge. Because of an elite first step and good body control, he’s practically unblockable as a pass rusher. He knows how to play the run, too, and once he adds mass in a college weight room, he can be strong in that part of his game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Pace is the No. 154 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 18 nationally among all EDGE prospects. Regardless of position, he ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Maryland.

The Gamecocks do not yet have an EDGE committed in the class of 2027. However, Carolina is in the running for several big-time talents, including Pace.