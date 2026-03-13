South Carolina to host running back flip target for official visit
New South Carolina running backs coach and assistant head coach Stan Drayton has the Gamecocks in the mix for multiple class of 2027 prospects at his position. One of these players is LaGrange (GA) Troup County product Javarris “Jay” Warner.
Warner, a Cincinnati Bearcats commitment, was in Columbia last week for an unofficial visit. Now, the 5-10, 195-pound running back has scheduled an official visit to see the Gamecocks. According to an announcement on his social media, Warner will be on campus from June 5 to June 7.
Warner has other official visits scheduled to Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati.
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A Cincy pledge since October, Warner has remained open to other suitors. He has seen more than 10 programs since making that commitment. South Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, Stanford, Florida State, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest appear to be some of the most likely schools that can challenge Cincinnati.
Drayton and USC got involved in January with an offer during a visit to Troup County. The Gamecocks were one of the first programs to offer following his Cincinnati commitment.
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As a player, Warner boasts impressive start-and-stop ability. That translates to quick acceleration in the hole and around the edge and also the ability to make would-be tacklers miss in traffic. Warner is good in the open field, too, and he can catch balls out of the backfield. He has posted nearly 1000 yards each of the last two seasons.
Based on the Rivals Industry Ranking, Warner is the No. 876 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 69 nationally at the running back spot. Regardless of position, Warner ranks as the No. 100 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia. He is a unanimous three-star prospect.