Speedy wide receiver sets official visit to South Carolina

South Carolina football continues to add to its official visit list for the summer recruiting period. On Sunday, McKeesport (PA) wide receiver Javien Robinson revealed that he had scheduled his OV to Columbia.

According to Robinson, he will be on campus the weekend of June 5. The news follows up a weekend unofficial visit that Robinson took to USC.

South Carolina offered Robinson back in February. He has double-digit power conference offers to his name. Syracuse and Rutgers have locked in official visits for Robinson, as well.

Rutgers has been the public leader for much of Robinson’s recruitment. The Scarlet Knights remain heavily involved and still hold the lead, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Even so, the Gamecocks will have their chance to give him something to think about the first weekend of June.

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Rated earlier in his high school career as an athlete, Robinson now has “wide receiver” by his name on all three major recruiting sites. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, he boasts a 40-yard dash time in the 4.4s. That combination of size and speed makes him an extremely interesting prospect to monitor.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Robinson is the No. 427 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 58 wide receiver prospect nationally. In the state of Pennsylvania, regardless of position, Robinson ranks as the No. 13 recruit. Per Rivals and ESPN, he is a three-star prospect, but 247Sports considers him a four-star recruit.

Of South Carolina’s three current commitments in the class of 2027, one, four-star Jaiden Kelly-Murray, is a wide receiver. Other teams are pushing to try to flip the Palmetto State native, and the Virginia Tech Hokies might be the team pushing hardest.