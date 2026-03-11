South Carolina football to host Alabama offensive lineman for official visit

Class of 2027 Oxford (AL) offensive lineman Jaxon Elston has seen his recruitment pick up in recent months. The big man held just three power conference offers, but since the calendar flipped to 2026, he has added eight more. South Carolina joined the fray with a scholarship offer in February. The Gamecocks have caught his attention in that short time.

On Wednesday, Elston announced that he had set an official visit. He will be in Columbia the weekend of June 5-7.

Elston has already set up another official visit to see the Arkansas Razorbacks. He has been on campus for unofficials to Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

At Oxford, Elston was a high school teammate of current South Carolina freshman and class of 2026 linebacker Keenan Britt.

The recruiting industry lists Elston as an interior blocker, but he plays tackle at the high school level. He has also repeatedly referred to himself as a tackle in various conversations with the Rivals network.

At 6-4.5 and 312 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to play anywhere up front. On film, he has showcased quick feet that allow him to get into his pass protection drops and handle all run blocking duties. Against pass rushers, he uses positioning and strong hands to win. As a run blocker, he is a high-effort leg driver who seems to love playing with physicality. His first step is fast and strong.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Elston is the No. 915 overall prospect in the class of 2027. He is also the No. 72 interior offensive lineman in the cycle. Elston ranks as the No. 31 player in the state of Alabama, regardless of position. He is a three-star recruit.