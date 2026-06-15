South Carolina commitment publicly shuts down recruitment

South Carolina football landed a commitment from class of 2027 Oxford (MS) standout Jaxon Elston last month. The big offensive lineman has felt solid in his pledge to the Gamecocks since that time. On Monday, he took things a step further.

In conjunction with 247Sports’ Riley Alpert, Elston posted on social media, “recruitment shut down” and that he remains “locked in” with Shane Beamer’s program.

The news comes as no surprise to GamecockCentral subscribers.

The 6-5 blocker told GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell that he was “completely locked in” with South Carolina following his official visit two weekends ago. You can read more about his OV here. Now he has let the public know that he will be part of USC’s signing class of 2027.

Elston picked South Carolina over Georgia Tech and Arkansas, plus multiple other power conference offers.

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As a player, Elston could wind up playing any position up front for the Gamecocks. He is a tackle at the high school level and knows that he will play some of the position when he arrives on campus. Even so, he feels good about the prospect of playing tackle, guard, or center.

The recruiting industry is split on his positional future. Both Rivals and 247Sports list him as an interior offensive lineman. However, ESPN likes him as a future offensive tackle.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Elston is the No. 866 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 72 nationally among all interior offensive linemen. Elston ranks as the No. 32 player, regardless of position, in a talented class in Alabama. He is a unanimous three-star recruit, per all major outlets.