4-for-4: South Carolina lands fourth big-time commitment in four days

Shane Beamer and company have done it again. For the fourth day in a row, South Carolina football has landed a commitment from a big-time player in the class of 2027.

Following up pledges from five-star corner Josh Dobson, four-star defensive back Davion Jones, and four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson, the Gamecocks have now landed high three-star Jayden Broadie, a Raleigh (NC) Rolesville High School standout.

“100% locked in go gamecocks,” he posted on social media.

Broadie announced his decision during a Fourth of July celebration with his family. He picked South Carolina over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks didn’t jump into Broadie’s recruitment officially until two weeks ago, when defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes extended an offer following the 6-3, 235-pound EDGE player’s dominant performance in camp.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Kevin Miller and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Broadie did not take an official visit to South Carolina but was in town in June for his camp appearance. Before the Gamecocks’ involvement, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech were the perceived leaders. Auburn also tried to make a push. Since the offer, though, Broadie’s newest suitor made quite the impression.

As a player, the North Carolina native brings some intriguing traits to the table. He does not possess the extreme length that some SEC pass rushers have. However, he is an impressive athlete and can transition from speed to power well. Broadie has some advanced pass rush moves for a prep prospect and has good bend. He can play with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up EDGE at outside linebacker.

Broadie, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, is the No. 444 overall player in the 2027 cycle. He is also No. 43 nationally among all EDGE prospects. He is the No. 14 player in the Tar Heel State, regardless of position.

Though he is a unanimous three-star prospect, Broadie is one ratings point away from four-star status, per all three major recruiting outlets. The recent attention on his recruitment could see Broadie become a four-star recruit.