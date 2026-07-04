South Carolina EDGE target to announce college commitment Saturday

A massive stretch of hot recruiting could continue on Saturday for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks landed commitments from five-star corner Josh Dobson, four-star defensive back Davion Jones, and four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson in the last three days.

For the fourth time already in the early stages of July, today is decision day for a South Carolina target. Raleigh (NC) Rolesville EDGE prospect Jayden Broadie will make a decision at 6 p.m. during an Independence Day celebration with his family.

Broadie said this week that he will choose from a group of six finalists, including South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia, and Auburn. The Gamecocks offered the 6-3, 235-pound pass rusher two weeks ago and have surged to the top of the conversation. He took official visits to check out the Hokies and Yellow Jackets this summer and an unofficial visit to see the Gamecocks.

Perhaps adding some confusion to Broadie’s situation, he posted a graphic on Friday with six teams on it. South Carolina was not on it. Instead, the Tennessee Volunteers were in the Gamecocks’ place.

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South Carolina’s offer to Broadie came in after a standout camp performance. He was virtually unblockable all day, and the Gamecocks liked what they saw and pulled the trigger.

Shane Beamer’s staff has done well in a brief time to position itself within striking distance in the Broadie Sweepstakes. In fact, defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes has put the Gamecocks in a good enough position for USC to hold a commanding lead (96.2%) in the current Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine rankings.

Broadie, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, is the No. 444 overall player in the 2027 cycle. He is also No. 43 nationally among all EDGE prospects. He is the No. 14 player in the Tar Heel State, regardless of position.

Though he is a unanimous three-star prospect, Broadie is one ratings point away from four-star status, per all three major recruiting outlets. Recent momentum in his recruitment could see Broadie become a four-star recruit.

South Carolina does not yet have an EDGE commitment in the class of 2027.