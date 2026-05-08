South Carolina football offers offensive line teammates from Texas

South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements have opened recruiting doors in the state of Texas for the Gamecocks. So far, the class of 2027 has yielded a pair of Lone Star State commits, as offensive lineman Will Endicott and quarterback Jerry Meyer III have pledged their services to Shane Beamer’s program.

On Thursday, Clements was in Texas. While there, he extended offers to class of 2028 Lucas (TX) Lovejoy High teammates Jayden Thompson and Mac Horton. The duo holds down the outside of the Lovejoy offensive line, as Thompson plays left tackle, and Horton plays on the right side.

Clements saw Thompson and Horton scrimmage on Thursday, but it was not his first interaction with Thompson. The veteran offensive line coach recruited him while serving as an assistant at TCU. It is unclear if there was a previous connection with Horton.

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The Gamecock offer was Thompson’s 12th from a major program. SMU, Baylor, Purdue, Houston, Texas, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Oregon, and TCU are the others.

Double-digit power conference offers have also come in for Horton. Joining the Gamecocks are teams like SMU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona, and TCU.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Thompson is the No. 343 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also the ’28 cycle’s No. 33 offensive tackle prospect. Thompson ranks as the No. 42 player, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Texas.

Horton does not yet hold an official recruiting ranking from a major outlet. Based on his offer list, however, that will not be the case for too much longer.