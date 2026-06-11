South Carolina offers offensive lineman from Florida powerhouse, teammate of current target

During Wednesday’s Shane Beamer Football Camp, South Carolina extended several offers to prospects who impressed with their performances. Among the new offers was Norfolk (VA) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jaylen Speller.

Speller announced his offer on social media on Wednesday night. The Gamecock interest marks his 12th overall offer and the sixth from a power conference program. The Georgia Bulldogs, Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Colorado Buffaloes are the other five. Teams like Auburn, Florida, South Florida, and SMU have hosted him, as well. He has also camped at South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Speller’s IMG teammate and fellow offensive lineman Major Green (a four-star in the class of 2028) holds a USC offer, as well. Both players performed well at South Carolina on Wednesday.

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For Speller, the size immediately stands out, even among offensive linemen. He is a wide-bodied player listed at 6-5 and 330 pounds. With those measurables, he showcases impressive strength and is nearly immovable when he anchors against high school competition. Once he gets his feet rolling, he can be a people-mover in the run game, too.

On film, Speller demonstrates a good motor and is one of those offensive linemen who continues blocking a second or two after the whistle. That mentality often translates to the attitude needed to play in the trenches collegiately.

Positionally, most of Speller’s reps as a freshman came at left guard. Based on both his stature and athletic profile, he looks like a lineman who could stick at guard.

Like most young linemen, Speller has a lot of development left to go. However, as he cleans up his technique and continues working on his body, he will only get better. He was a Rising Freshman All-American last summer.