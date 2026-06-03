South Carolina offers receiver Jaytn Briles, son of Gamecock OC Kendal Briles

On Wednesday, South Carolina football dispensed an intriguing scholarship offer. Class of 2028 Fort Worth (TX) All Saints Episcopal wide receiver Jaytn Briles announced that position coach Mike Furrey had offered him after a strong camp performance on Tuesday.

Briles, of course, is the son of new Gamecock offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles. The elder Briles played multiple positions at the college level but turned into a solid wide receiver at Houston, catching 70 balls in his final two seasons with the Cougars.

Jaytn Briles caught 30 passes for 571 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last fall. He also contributed a little as a rusher and as a passer. He earned All-District honors in the loaded Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The South Carolina offer is Briles’ ninth overall and third from the power conference ranks. Both the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mississippi State Bulldogs offered earlier in the fall.

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As a receiver, Briles wins with speed, quickness, and football IQ. He ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.4s at South Carolina’s camp this week, and he has a knack for keeping defensive backs off balance with well-timed wiggle. To go with his route-running ability, Briles boasts good hands and a competitive personality.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Briles is the No. 616 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 94 nationally among all wide receiver prospects. Briles is the No. 78 player in the cycle, regardless of position, in the talent-rich state of Texas.

South Carolina just brought in a coach’s wide receiver son in the class of 2026. Mike Furrey’s son, Stone Furrey, joined the program this winter.